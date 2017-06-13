General News » News

Farmers’ Market Spotlight: Linda Cunningham & Speers Quality Meats

June 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Story & Photo By Marni Walsh

 

Linda Cunningham from Wellington North represents Speers Quality Meats as one of the local food vendors who has returned for another season to the Shelburne Farmers’ Market at First and Owen Sound Streets in Shelburne.

Speers Quality Meats supplies local naturally raised Angus beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and turkey – all hormone and antibiotic free, as well as onsite BBQ – serving sausage on a bun every Thursday from 3-7 pm at the Market.

Cunningham received her training working with Speers Farms in Amaranth Township and is faithfully continuing the late Wayne Speers’ tradition with markets, home delivery and food service.

Linda, who has worked in food establishments for over 30 years, says she “deals only with small local farmers and producers that care about quality of life and quality of product.”

Although Linda says she cannot compete with grocery chain store special prices, her goal is that the customer will “always know where and how the meat was raised at an affordable price delivered to your door.”

She says, “Keeping our economy local is why we work hard to keep farmers’ markets. Farmers’ markets give everyone the opportunity to purchase fresh local goods, handmade items and provide an enjoyable relaxing shopping experience where they can meet, talk to, and question the vendors about their products.”

Speers Quality Meats can be reached at info@speersqualitymeats.ca or  226-820-1482.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Open Air Market at Street Festival to have over 200 vendors

By Michelle Janzen   Last year Jamie-Lee Higginson, owner of Prim Pickins’ and contestant on Dragon’s Den, brought 110 vendors to the Open Air Market, ...

A great turnout for the 4th Annual CDDHS Show and Shine

By Michelle Janzen Now in its fourth year, the Centre Dufferin District High School’s annual Show and Shine was held on Friday, June 2, and ...

Shelburne Police seek youth who should seek medical attention after breaking into storage building and contacting asbestos

Just before 6 pm Thursday evening, June 8, a Town works employee noted three youth exiting a Town works storage building that is infrequently used ...

It’s time to polish up your Chrome for the Street Festival’s Motorcycle Show and Shine

By Michelle Janzen   It’s time to clean up your ride and polish that chrome for the 4th Annual Motorcycle Show and Shine and Ride ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support