Chief Kent Moore serves coffee at Tim Hortons Camp Day

By Michelle Janzen

In Canada, one in seven children live in poverty, and thanks to the Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation (THCF) attending one of their camps comes at absolutely no cost to kids or their families.

Studies show that youth from low income families face additional obstacles when it comes to academic performance, relationship building and physical and emotional wellbeing. A THCF camp experience helps kids unlock their hidden strengths, develop critical life skills, find their own success and thrive as contributing member of their communities.

The Foundation was established in 1974 by Ron Joyce, co-founder of Tim Hortons, in honour of Tim Horton’s love for children and his desire to help those less fortunate, when the first camp in Parry Sound Ontario welcomed 200 campers when it opened in 1975.

The Foundation uses the transformational power of repeated camp experiences over 5 years to help youth develop the skills they need to become resourceful, responsible and empowered individuals to build a brighter future for themselves.

Between camp visits, youth complete constructive actions which are targeted goals intended to support the transfer of learning back home and support the long-term growth of each individual.

Today there are seven camps across North America; Parry Sound Ontario opened in 1975; Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia opened in 1988; Kananaskis, Alberta opened in 1991; Quyon, Quebec opened in 1994; Cambellsville, Kentucky opened in 2001; St. George, Ontario opened in 2002; and Pinawa Manitoba opened in 2015.

THCF camps operate year-round, focused on delivering two signature programs designed based on decades of experience and current best practices in the youth development field.

The two types of programs include: Youth Leadership Program held in the summer that offers a unique 10-day camp experience for kids aged 12-16, which is designed with levels of programming aimed at building on the year before with increased level of challenges, additional leadership opportunities and targeted skills development.

The second program is the Community Leaders Program, which operates in the fall, winter and spring. At this camp groups of students aged 11-13 come to camp for two separate, four day overnight experiences during the school year. Between visits, each school group plans and executes a camper-led community service project which empower youth to identify a need in their school or community and create a tangible change, increasing their visibility as young leaders and making their schools and communities more positive places.

Funds raised on Camp Day provide so much more than visits to camp. THCF programs are designed to help kids from low income families think differently about themselves and their future opportunities.

Over the past 25 years, more than $162 million has been raised for the THCF, allowing more than 237,000 kids to go to camp.

Thanks to the generosity of Tim Hortons guests and restaurant owners, this year’s Camp Day will help send more than 20,000 kids to camp.

For the second year, Tim Hortons guests can also purchase a limited-edition Camp Day bracelet at participating Tim Hortons for just $2 plus tax, while supplies last. They are available in four different colours: blue, red, green and orange.

To get involved you can make a one-time or monthly donation online at timscampday.ca.

