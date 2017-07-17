Pickin in the Park is to celebrate fifth year

July 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Greg and Heather Holmes, owners of Holmes Appliances and Music Store on Main Street Shelburne, call Pickin’ in the Park “a jamboree style country music” event “with a little bit of fun thrown into it, and camping for the weekend too!”

Now celebrating its fifth year, the couple originally saw Fiddle Park, located at 515677 County Road 11, as a wonderful space for events with a need for “additional development.”

The encouragement of camping friends and musicians prompted them to approach the Town for approval for Pickin’ in the Park in 2013.

Since then, the result has been highly successful annual event, supported by the Shelburne Lions Club, the Town of Shelburne, the Shelburne Kinettes, and Holmes Appliances and Music Store, that brings hundreds of visitors to Shelburne businesses each July.

This year will be the first year with the new pole barn in place being used for eventgoers, entertainers and campers to gather under and enjoy the musicians who sign up to perform throughout the weekend.

On Friday night, be sure to come out as see the Beauty Contest, which showcases some very lovely ladies, with some rather hairy legs and faces which is always a good for a few laughs. Saturday morning, you don’t want to miss the Trailer Trash Yard Sale where anyone is welcome to sell junk from your trunk for the low cost of $20 per vehicle, which includes a one-day pass.

Back by popular demand will be the Pulled Pork dinner put on by the Kinettes on Friday night, an Ice Cream Social and the daily raffle table that is loaded with a huge assortment of prizes.

New for 2017 is a Fish Fry, being hosted by the Shelburne Lions Club on Saturday for $20 per person, however reservations are requested.

On Sunday, all are welcome to join the gospel jam with no admission being charged. Here a free will offering will be taken to be shared with the local food bank.

With so much going on this is one event you don’t want to miss so mark your calendars for July 27 to 30. With admission costing $10 per person daily on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $25 per person for a weekend pass without camping and just $80 per trailer if you choose to camp which includes 2 weekend passes.

To see a complete schedule of what’s happening at Picknin’ in the Park check out their website at www.pickinthepark.webs.com or for questions please contact Greg or Heather Holmes at 519-925-3037 or at gregholmes2696@gmail.com.

