Singing the Blues for Trinity

July 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Blues professionals Larry Kurtz (left) and Bruce Ley (right) backed by Scott Bruyea on the drums sang the Blues at a concert recently at Trinity United Church to help raise funds for the new front entrance to the church on Owen Sound Street in Shelburne.

“The gathering was well attended, the music was smooth, and the performers outstanding,” Reverend Candice Bist reports.

Trouble and Strife – aka Larry Kurtz and Bruce Ley, “led the parade, with stellar playing from Scott Bruyea on drums and Bob Hewus on bass,” says the Reverend.

“If you love the blues,” says Rev. Bist, “you couldn’t have asked for a better gathering.”

Photo contributed by Trinity United Church

         

