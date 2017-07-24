General News » News

Parking permits required for Downtown Core parking

July 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

 

Council recently passed a proposal by the new By-Law officer Vanessa Albanese to try to alleviate downtown parking woes.

Not only will you see more parking spaces along Owen Sound Street, you will also find new permit parking aimed at getting shop owners and their employees to park in those designated spaces, leaving prime spaces open for customers.

“The downtown parking has always been an issue, and I was asked to come up with a plan that would eliminate these issue,” says Albanese.

With that, she set out to accomplish what looks to be a very well thought out plan, which will see the 110 spaces designated three-hour parking, eight spaces designated 15-minute parking, 102 spaces designated permit parking and 15 spaces designated no overnight parking for a total of 245 parking spaces.

The disadvantages Albanese sees by changing the parking structure include limited free all-day parking, preferred parking for some, less customer parking choices, and weekend enforcement and infractions for parking without a permit.

On the other had, the advantages will be that there will be no more permits sold than spaces, parking lots will be colour coded with permits coordinating, and parking will be patrolled by By-Law enforcement as well as the Shelburne Police. “There will be a learning curve,” says Albanese, “however in the end it will be beneficial for everyone.”

Permit spaces are limited with eight at the Victoria Municipal Lot, thirty-five at the Wellington Municipal Lot and twenty-eight at the William Municipal Lot at a cost of $12.50 per month or $150 per year.

Those looking for more information or to purchase a parking permit are asked to contact Vanessa Albanese directly at the Town of Shelburne By-Law Office 519-925-2600 Ext.255.

         

