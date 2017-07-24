Rock Country “Johnson Crook” new opener for Corb Lund

July 24, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Noel Johnson, Jared Craig and brothers Nathan and Trevor Crook are ”Johnson Crook” a four-piece roots rock/country band that will replace Kelly Prescott as the opening act for Corb Lund – headlining performer for the Heritage Music Festival in Shelburne next month.

Heritage Music Festival Co-Chair Bobbi Ferguson explained that Kelly Prescott, originally scheduled to open for the headliner, was replaced when her tour on the CP train was extended for a final engagement in Toronto on the same night she would have been playing in Shelburne.

However, Ms. Ferguson says, “Johnson Crook are amazing and I am looking forward to seeing them.”

Based in Toronto, Johnson Crook is known for their “rich four-part vocal harmonies” and “fiery guitar-driven performances.” Their performance will include a collection of songs “covering themes of “love, heartache, and self-discovery.”

According to their press, “the quartet—Noel Johnson (rhythm guitars/vocals), brothers Nathan (lead guitar/mandolin/vocals) and Trevor Crook (drums/vocals) and Jared Craig (bass/vocals)—share a love of pure, honest music stemming from their small-town backgrounds.”

Their single “Minnedosa,” named after the Crook Brothers’ hometown in Manitoba, came out in the summer of 2016.

“That was one of the first songs we recorded, “ says Nathan Crook, “and we were excited to put it out right away because it really captured how we wanted to present ourselves.”

The band is also scheduled to release a full-length album this summer.

Nathan Crook calls their initial collaboration just two years ago, “one of those lightning strike moments where everybody, our friends included, knew that this is what we should be doing.”

Johnson Crook has played across the Prairies, at the Boots & Hearts Festival, as well as at venues and events in Toronto, including the Grey Cup festival. They say, “the response has been overwhelmingly positive everywhere. Playing live is really how we found our sound.”

See Johnson Crook opening for Country Music Award Winner Corb Lund at the Shelburne Heritage Music Festival in the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 11th. Tickets are available at Holmes Appliance and Music Shop, 135 Main St. W., Shelburne 519-925-3037 or on-line at www.heritagemusicfestival.com.

