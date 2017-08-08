It was a Perfect Weekend for Pickin’ in the Park

By Michelle Janzen

There’s nothing quite like enjoying live music in a park.

Lucky for us, the sun shone down all of those attending this past weekend’s Pickin’ in the Park, hosted by Greg and Heather Holmes of Homes Appliances and Music Shop.

The open mic style jamboree saw the new pavilion packed with eventgoers from the time the entertainment took to the stage until well after 11 p.m. each evening.

With a long list of performers playing a variety of musical genres, there was very little room on the dance floor where many couples could be found spinning their partners gracefully around.

The highlight of the weekend is always the Men’s, errr I mean Ladies’ Fashion Show, which showcased some very lovely ladies in their finest attire.

This year, our very lovely and local Phil Norris won the crown, and with legs like that was there ever any doubt?

The new Pole Barn served as great cover from the sunshine during the daytime, and lit up the darkness once the sun set. There was a much better layout then in the past due to having all the room they needed for the majority of events to be held under one roof.

“We would like to thank all of those who contributed to the success of our fifth annual Pickin’ in the Park,” the Holmeses tell the Free Press. “This event could not have taken place without the generous donations of time and talent by many people as well as the many sponsors who contributed to its success.”

Organizers estimate that Pickin’ in the Park was attended by close to 1,000 people, which is almost double from last year’s attendance. At this time, it is estimated that $20,000 was raised at the event, with the monies going towards paying off the cost of building the pavilion as well as towards the cost of other things needed to run the event such as insurance, photocopying and raffle tickets.

With the hopes of one day having a cement pad poured for the floor and some walls erected, it looks like Pickin’ in the Park is in Shelburne to stay!

To Heather and Greg Holmes who continually give to events in this town, your commitment is exemplary and your hard work is an inspiration to everyone around you.

Congratulations on a job well done.

