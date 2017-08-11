Shelburne Legion News

August 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Lesa Peat

Well, it is finally here!

The Heritage Music Festival begins at the Legion on Thursday, August 10. The Jamaican Jerks will be here serving their famous Jerk.

The Schooners will have a Dunk Tank on the Patio.

Come on out and try to dunk the President and whoever else is brave enough to get in it.

All proceeds will be split between the Legion and The Jr. Schooners Baseball teams.

Luke Ryan and Wasted Measures will also be here to entertain.

RED Friday Wing Night is “Country Night” with DJ Rod from Country 105 and a hopeful appearance by Canadian Idol Runner Up Jaydee Bixby.

Wings will be served until 12 midnight.

On Saturday morning, we will be serving breakfast from 9 am – 12 noon and then a BBQ on William Street from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The Fox and The Fiddle will perform on the Patio and the Piano Lounge Bar will be open.

On Saturday from 5 – 9 p.m., we will be serving Roast Beef Dinner. Thank you to Downey Potatoes for the donation of potatoes and to Amanda Coutts for making the dessert. Pub fare will be served from 9 p.m. to 12 midnight. Sean Bourke will be the headliner with Visual Negative and The Burne performing.

On Sunday morning, we will be serving breakfast from 9 am – 12 noon, followed by an Old Time Jamboree on the Patio.

Red Friday t-shirts will be available to purchase, $15 for members and $20 for non-members. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go towards the insulation and air conditioning for the Warriors Hall.

We hope everyone has a GREAT weekend.

Readers Comments (0)