Heritage Music Festival – good to the last note

August 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Good to the last note, “It was a happening place at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex for the 67th Heritage Music Festival (HMF) and Canadian Open Fiddle Championship,” says Shelburne Rotary President Sandra Gallaugher, “with great crowds and a great line-up of music all weekend.”

“We had a great week!” adds HMF Co-Chair Bobbi Ferguson. “The entertainment was top quality and the audiences loved our diverse collection of performers. I will be one of the first to declare the weekend a success and with two years of HMF under our belt, we feel we are on the right track to take this festival into the future.”

“A large crowd danced the night away at the Wednesday night Jamboree,” says the Rotary President, and it was “the best step dancing and fiddle you will see at the Thursday night show with The Fitzgeralds.”

She reports, “The arena came alive with a large crowd who came out to see the Johnson Crook Band and then many fans of Juno Award Winning Corb Lund and the Hurtin’ Albertans.

It was a night of fun” and “Elvis, Saturday afternoon, entertained to a standing ovation.”

“But let’s not forget the Championship Finals on Saturday night,” says Sandra, “With entertainment by Blue Grass Band The Barrel Boys finishing off and the 1st place Championship going to Celine Murray from Dorchester, Ontario who home $1,500 in prize money.”

“Of course there is always fine tuning to be done and we welcome constructive comments of what folks would like to see at the Festival,” says Bobbi Ferguson.

She reminds residents, “Rotary meets Thursday evenings starting in September. Hope to see you there! “

All funds raised by the Heritage Music Festival go towards local charity work. Many organizations have benefited from the money, including local sports teams, breakfast clubs, the food bank, Music&Memory and the Headwaters Health Care Centre to name only a few.

