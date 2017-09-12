Lace up for this year’s Terry Fox Run

September 12, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Canadians from coast-to-coast will be participating in the Terry Fox Run again on Sunday, September 17.

This annual event has taken place since 1981, the year Terry lost his battle with cancer.

Terry captivated Canadians in 1980 with his Marathon of Hope.

After being diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) in 1977, Terry was forced to have his right leg amputated six inches above his knee. During his time in hospital, Terry got to see the pain and suffering of other cancer patients first hand, many of them young children. He decided to do something about it.

His plan was to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

On April 12, 1980, Terry dipped his prosthetic leg into the Atlantic Ocean in St. John’s, Newfoundland and began his journey, running 42 kilometres a day.

It hurt every time Terry’s artificial leg slammed on the pavement, but he was determined to raise $1 million for cancer research.

It is believed that the Marathon of Hope didn’t capture the imagination of Canadians until Terry entered Ontario where he reached Ottawa in time for Canada Day.

The Marathon of Hope came to an end on September 1 outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario when it was announced that cancer had spread into Terry’s lungs. He would succumb to the disease on June 28, 1981.

Although Terry lost his personal battle with cancer, people worldwide have carried the torch for Terry ever since.

Joan Wallace has been the organizer of the Shelburne Terry Fox run for the last nine years, and a participant for twenty-three years.

“I am a member of Terry’s Team, which means I am a cancer survivor,” explains Wallace. “What I like about the Terry Fox Foundation is that is helps to fight all cancers.”

Wallace tells us this year she has a very enthusiastic bunch of volunteers to help out with the run, which has an open start from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon with registration starting at 8:30 am, in front of the Fire Hall at the intersection of O’Flynn and William Streets.

At registration, you will receive route information for your 5km or 10 km routes, where all are welcome to run, walk, bicycle, stroller, rollerblade, bring a leashed dog and it is also wheelchair accessible.

Water and snacks will be provided courtesy of John’s No Frills.

For more information or to register you can go to www.terryfox.org.

Readers Comments (0)