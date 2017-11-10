Muskies tied for fourth place after Saturday win

November 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies remain tied in fourth place with the Ripley Wolves in WOAA standings after a 3-1 win over the Lucknow Lancers on Saturday (Nov. 4) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Lancers had their work cut out for them when they arrived in town with a short bench and only 11 skaters.

The Muskies took a first period lead in the Saturday game out-shooting the Lancers 21-9 for the period and keeping a lot of the action in the Lucknow zone.

Shelburne’s Luke Richardson opened the scoring after taking the feed from Nick Hodgson just two minutes into the game.

Ryan Hunter notched the second Muskies goal on an assist from Dylan Davison with just over three minutes left in the period to give the Muskies a two goal lead.

The Lancers were on the scoreboard late in the second period with a goal with just three minutes left on the clock.

With a one goal lead the Muskies worked hard to widen the gap.

Shelburne went ahead in the third period when Todd Greer scored after picking up a rebound from Jake Nicholson at the midway mark in the period.

The game ended with a 3-1 win for the Muskies. That gives the squad a 4-2 record for the season.

Eddy Davey was in net for the Muskies making 49 saves on 50 shots on goal.

The Tillsonburg Thunder are currently in first place in the League followed by the Durham Thundercats and the Clinton Radars.

The Muskies will travel to Milverton this Saturday, November 11, to take on the 4 Wheel Drives.

