Muskies park Four Wheel Drives with a win

November 20, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies continue to make strides this season.

The squad had a total team effort when they travelled to Milverton to take on the Four Wheel Drives on Saturday (Nov. 11) and left the ice with a 4-3 win.

They got off to a slow start trailing 2-0 halfway through the game before they started pulling it together. After giving up a powerplay goal the Muskies responded with a goal from Nate King on an assist from Brandon Coburn to make it a 2-1 game.

Coburn followed up with this fourth goal of the season on an assist from Tyler Hogan to tie the game. It was a short lived tie when Milverton scored with just under five minutes left in the period.

The Muskies battled back and Tyler Hogan took the feed from Kris Dobinson to score and again tie things up at three.

Captain Chris Greer’s breakaway shorthanded marker with just 13 seconds left in the game proved to be the winner. It was his second chance in the last minute killing the late penalty and he didn’t miss on try number two.

The teams battled through the third period with good scoring chances. Muskies goalie Eddy Davey put out a solid effort to shut down the Milverton shots on net. The end came when captain Chris Greer scored on a breakaway with the team short handed and just 13 seconds left on the clock to give the Muskies a 4-3 win.

The win gives the Shelburne team their fifth win in seven games so far for the season. The Muskies remain tied in third place with the Ripley Wolves (5-2) . Both teams trail the league leading Clinton Radars (6-0) by two points and sit one back of the Tillsonburg Thunder (5-2-1) while Durham sits just below with a 4-1 record.

The Muskies will have a Sunday (Nov. 19) home game this week when they host the Tillsonburg Thunder at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex. Game time is 2:30 p.m.

