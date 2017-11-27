Muskies drop weekend game to Tillsonburg

By Brian Lockhart

It was one of those games that was just fun to watch when the Shelburne Senior Muskies hosted the Tillsonburg Thunder on Sunday (Nov. 19) at the Centre Dufferin Recreaton Complex.

It was fast paced, hard hitting and a lot of shooting as the Muskies tried to upset the first place Tillsonburg team.

They almost did it, but a bad first period set them too far back.

Tillsonburg opened the scoring in the first frame and that was matched by a Muskies goal from Nick Hodgson to make it a tie game at the midway mark in the period.

The Thunder followed up scoring three times in under two minutes to leave the Muskies trailing by three going into the second period.

Shelburne’s Jake Nicholson scored at 7:33 into the third frame.

A second Muskies goal from Chris Greer on a power play made it a 4-3 game and the fans were looking for the next marker to tie the game.

Tillsonburg hit the back of the net with just over two minutes remaining for a two goal lead with one period remaining.

Greer gos his second of the night on a short-handed effort early in the final period.

With time running out the Muskies turned it up a notch and had several opportunities but just couldn’t score.

The Thunder got some insurance with a final goal with under a minute left on the clock to win the game 6-4.

After the weekend the Muskies are in fourth place with a 5-2 record.

Tillsonburg remains in the top sport followed by the Clinton Raiders one point behind and the Ripley Wolves with ten points.

The Muskies will be back on home ice this weekend when they host the Saugeen Shores WinterHawks at the CDRC.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

