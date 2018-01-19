Shelburne Legion News

January 19, 2018 · 0 Comments

Congratulations Shelburne Legion Zone team Darts. We had 3 teams playing and all 3 advance to District Darts being held in Victoria Harbour on February 3rd.

Good Luck to those that are playing in District Cribbage this weekend.

This Thursday January 18th the Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting their monthly Luncheon at 11:30am – 1:00pm. They will be serving Open Faced Hot Hamburger with Mashed Potatoes and Dessert.

This up coming weekend is a quiet one at the branch (well deserved). Please NOTE the time changes for our next Red Friday wings we will be selling wings from 5:30pm – 9:30pm. We are asking parents to please have the children gone by 9:00pm, DJ’s Robbie and Rodney will begin at 8:00pm and entertain until 12:00am.

Crokinole is almost full, don’t delay and sign up today. Thank you to all of the Volunteers that helped out for our last wings and breakfast, without all of you we would not be successful.

If you wish to be apart of our Volunteers please come in and sign your name up on the sheet or simply call us at 519 925 3800 and ask where your help would be needed.

Our next General meeting is on January 23rd and we will be doing initiations that night. If you have not heard from our Membership Chair and you are waiting to be initiated please contact us. For some reason it is very difficult for us to contact the new applications by phone so hopefully this spreads the word.

Thank you again for all of your continued support of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 220.

