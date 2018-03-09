Dance to raise funds for local family after fire ravages their home

March 9, 2018

By Marni Walsh

Residents in and around Melancthon Township are coming together to hold a fundraising concert to help long time residents John and Doreen Sipple recover some of their loses due to a devastating fire that took their home and belongings on Feb. 11. “We feel thankful,” says the couple, “What a wonderful community.”

Although the Sipples escaped injury, the fire raged through their century old home, robbing them of everything they owned. Valiant efforts by the Shelburne Fire Department, assisted by the Mulmur/Melancthon Fire Department, were hampered by various elements and they could not stop the fire which spread quickly, causing close to $500,000 in damage.

“The fire crews performed well under difficult circumstances due to cold weather,” said Mayor Darren White, “keeping the fire from spreading to neighbouring structures, but the house was a full loss.”

The community efforts have been many, including the evening concert which will be hosted by actress Mag Ruffman, with music provided by Dufferin County Line. Local auctioneer Bob Severn will be running a live auction at the event, which also includes a cash bar, food, and a 50/50 draw.

“Our Township is happy that the local community has rallied together around the homeowners to support them in their time of need,” says Darren White.

The event is sponsored by the Horning’s Mills Hall, and the Pine River Institute is loaning their kitchen for food preparation. Residents are encouraged to come out and bring their “dancing boots.”

“While a loss like this is certainly heartbreaking and tragic, no one was hurt in the fire and that is of course the most important thing,” says Melancthon Mayor Darren White.

Tickets for the fund raising dance, which takes place at 7pm on March 10th, cost $20 and can be reserved by calling (705) 481-7548. Tickets are also available for purchase, with exact cash or cheque, at Melancthon Township Office – 157101 Highway 10 (Office hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.) For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/HorningsMills.

If you are unable to attend, but wish to donate please visit the John and Doreen Sipple Fire Relief at www.gofundme.com/thesipples, or drop off your donation to the Melancthon Township office during business hours: 519-925-1110. Mr. and Mrs. Sipple are so grateful for all the assistance, telling the Free Press, “All our family, and old friends and new, have been over and beyond supportive.”

