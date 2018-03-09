Shelburne Library News

March 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

See Ad elsewhere in the paper –LAST WEEK`S AD was mistakenly the one from last year. Apologies for any inconvenience

MARCH BREAK PROGRAMS

Tuesday, March 13 @ 2:00 pm – Raptor Conservancy – SOLD OUT. Wednesday, March 14 @ 2:00 pm – DuffleBag Theatre – Cinderella. Thursday, March 15 @ 2:00 pm – Bumbling Bert, Magician

Our March Break tickets are selling fast! The Raptor Conservancy is sold out and the others are also selling quickly. Bumbling Bert, the Magician will provide a hilarious hour of fun for children of all ages. Who doesn’t love a magician?? DuffleBag Theatre is always so popular and children are engaged and involved in the production the entire time… who will get to go on the stage and meet Cinderella? $3.a00 per ticket is a bargain for good family fun!

Friday, March 16 @ 10:15 – Fun with Science is also full. We appreciate the support of folks participating in our programs and we know your children will enjoy all the opportunities.

FREE Tax Clinic: a community service Saturday March, 10th from 9 am – 1 pm. Please book an appointment by calling BDO – 519-941-0681. Take advantage of this opportunity and the volunteer work by BDO staff.

Coffee, Conversation & Books

After two successful events, it’s finally our turn to host a local author in Shelburne! We will welcome Harry Posner, Dufferin County’s inaugural poet laureate to Jelly Craft Bakery on Wednesday, March 21st @ 7pm. Harry is an accomplished poet and podcaster, and is happy to chat about any of these experiences. Email info@shelburnelibrary.ca to let us know you’ll be coming. Coffee and treats provided courtesy of YOUR library!

Spring Steps

We surpassed our goal of walking the length of the Trans-Canada Highway last year, so we will have no problem surpassing 2018’s goal of walking twice the length of the Bruce Trail (1780km). Challenge yourself to walk the equivalent of the length of the Bruce Trail while you’re at it! All you have to do is sign out a pedometer, track your daily steps, and report into us weekly to help reach this goal! Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca for more information

Children`s Programs:

Since we have so much excitement happening at the library during March Break, Books and Babies, Lego Club and Story Time will NOT be running the week of March 12th – 18th. All programs will resume their usual schedule beginning March 19th.

Teen Scene:

OSAP PRESENTATION

Are you or someone you know about to head off to post-secondary education? Are you curious about the funding options for this adventure? Register for the OSAP presentation put on by the Ministry of Advanced Education & Skills Development on Thursday, March 29th, 6:00-7:00pm by emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca. Registration is required as there is a minimum attendance number of 40 for the Ministry to bring the presentation to us!

Writer’s Café is continuing on its new day, Thursdays, from 3:30-4:30pm. This is a great place for the creative writing juices to flow, as we provide prompts and exciting writing activities for inspiration.

Our Teen Advisory has two exciting events this month:

Stranger Things Escape Room- Monday, March 12th from 11am-12pm. Help save Eleven from the upside down before the Demogorgon gets you!

Teen Iron Chef Challenge- Tuesday, March 20th from 4:00-5:00pm. Battle it out in this epic green-themed challenge! 3 rounds will have participants challenged until the very end.Register for either of these events by emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

NEW BOOKS

Fiction:

– Hidden Falls by Olivia Newport

– Killing season by Faye Kellerman

– Proof of life by J.A. Jance

– The floating world by C. Morgan Babst

– Fools and mortals by Bernard Cornwell

– Hiddensee by Gregory Maguire

– Dead in the dark by Stephen Booth

– Under a pole star by Stef Penney

– Forest dark by Nicole Krauss

Non fiction:

– The year of less by Cait Flanders

– Ayesha’s gift by Martin Sixsmith

– Business bull**** by Andre Spicer

– The 15:17 to Paris by Anthony Sadler,

Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stpone, and

Jeffrey E. Stern

– Trumpocracy by David Frum

