Shelburne Library News

March 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

Coffee, Conversation & Books

Harry Posner will be with us at Jelly Café next Wednesday, March 21st at 7pm. Harry is an accomplished poet, Dufferin County’s Poet Laureate, and a great podcaster. Do you ever wonder how art and technology intersect? Check out his podcast, The Sill, or better yet, come out to Jelly Café and ask him your questions in person! Coffee and treats provided. Registration required. Email info@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

OSAP PRESENTATION

The OSAP presentation is just a couple of weeks away, and we need 40 registrants in order for the presentation to go ahead. This will be a very valuable chance for parents to accompany their kids to such a meeting, so it’s a chance you won’t want to miss. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

Spring Steps

You have a little over a week to register for our Spring Steps Challenge! You can use your own step-tracking device, or borrow a pedometer from us using your library card. After that, just keep track of your daily steps between March 20th-May 15th, and report your steps weekly to us. We are also working on scheduling another group hike, so keep watching for details. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

Archivist on the Road

If you haven`t spoken to Laura, Dufferin County`s Archivist yet, please come in any Tuesday to ask her questions about your ancestors, your property, and any other Dufferin county related genealogical information. Learn how to use Duff Stuff and amaze yourself with some great historical background information.

Children`s Programs:

Tuesday March 20th is Books and Babies again after a brief pause during March Break. Stop by for coffee and to meet other parents and toddlers in the community. This group is for children birth – 2 years old

Wednesday March 21st @ 3:30 – Lego Club – We have a brand new Lego build challenge planned for this week. There will also be snacks, Snap Circuits, and other fun activities to check out. Stop by and meet our awesome group of Lego buddies.

Friday March 23 – 10:30 will be our last Story Time before Easter holidays! – This week we will have fun singing Easter songs and making Easter crafts. Our Story Times have been filled with so much fun and so many games this year, please come and join us!

Teen Scene:

Our Teens escaped the Upsidedown in our Stranger Things escape room in record time on Monday! The team work and communication between participants was excellent, which allowed our Teens to get out 42 minutes faster than our adult test group! WOW! Our next big event, the Teen Iron Chef Challenge, will be hosted by our Teen Advisory Board on Tuesday, March 20th from 4-5pm. You will need to register for this event to secure your chef station. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

