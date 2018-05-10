Why We Spoil Our Moms!

Celebrations of Mothers Day dates back to the Ancient Greeks and Romans who held festivals of the mother goddess Rhea and Cybele and it soon became the modern Christian festival of ‘Mothering Sunday”.

This tradition originally fell on the fourth Sunday in Lent and was seen as a time when the faithful would return to their mother church , the main church in their hometown for a special service. But over time the festival shifted its priorities and became a day when children would pick flowers for their mother, and tokens of appreciation. It became popular and more commercialised around the 1930’s.

The origins in the United states were founded by a young lady called Anne REEVES Jarvis from west Virginia, who created clubs for women to learn how to properly care for their children. In 1868 amidst Civil war she started “Mothers Friendship day” where mothers would gather with confederates and soldiers to promote peace. She used this celebration for Mothers to try and promote world peace, and to honour sacrifices that mothers made for their children. Hence the first noted official Mothers Day was in the early 1900s, and was promoted by Anna Jarvis, daughter of Anne, after her mother’s death in 1905.

She gained financial backing from a large Philadelphia store owner, and she managed to get Mothers Day added to the calendar and noted as a National Holiday to all Mothers. It wasn’t long after this that Florists, card companies and merchants cashed in and commercialized this annual event.

Did you know that more phone calls are made on Mothers Day across the world than any other day of the year and causes the phone lines to jam by an extra 37%.

So wherever you are on Mothers Day, remember your mom even if its by a phone call.

by Deb Freeman

