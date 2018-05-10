Shelburne Library News

May 10, 2018 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County- Hum if You Don’t Know the Words

The Grand Finale will be at Grand Spirits Distillery in Grand Valley on September 13th at 6:00 pm. Hurry and purchase your tickets from BookLore or from one of the three libraries. There are only 50 tickets at $45.00 each. The price includes dinner, taxes and gratuity and Bianca will be there again. Check YOUR library for other themed events relating to the book.

Spring Steps

Spring Step Challenge: With the final few weeks of the challenge before us, it’s time to get outside and get stepping! We’ve already taken 6,050 steps, but let’s challenge ourselves to finish strong. Members from the Bruce Trail have committed to leading us on a group walk in the summer, so stay tuned for those details.

Archivist on the Road

Starting in May, the Archivist will be with us on the third Tuesday of the month and we will have some educational sessions lined up. This month’s session is on May 15th at 2:00pm where Vanessa will feature unusual Dufferin Weddings—an appropriate topic given the upcoming Royal Wedding.

Children`s Programs:

The sun has been shining and the weather has been beautiful! We are still talking about gardening, flowers, and things that grow this week at in the Children’s library.

Tuesday, May 15th – Books and Babies will meet from 10 am – 11 am. This group is for parents with young children who are looking to socialize! This group is a great opportunity for your child to meet other babies close to their age. Children ages 2 years old and under only please.

Wednesday, May 16th – LEGO Club will be running from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

Join us for cool new challenges and take a turn testing out our cool Snap Circuit kits!

PAWS to Read- Mac needs a few more friends at the library, so please book your appointment. We look forward to resuming sessions with Mac on June 6, 2018. If your child is shy when it comes to reading, needs more practice or confidence, think about signing up with Mac. Mac is specially trained to respond to reluctant young readers.

Friday, May 11th – Story Time will begin at 10:30am. We have had so much fun playing with our gardening sensory activities this month. Stop by before the end of May to test them out! Every Friday we sing songs, read stories, and do lots of crafting. We would love for you to join us on one of these beautiful spring mornings.

Teen Scene:

While there is always a lot of excitement around the Teen department, last week was especially exciting as the TAB has started to plan the Teen Summer Reading Challenge activities, and we also hosted our first May the Fourth Social. Star Wars fans united at our May the Fourth Social, where we made our own lightsabers, Yoda origami, and wookie cookies, and then battled it out in many rounds of Kahoot! A lot of laughs and a couple of light-hearted lightsaber battles made for an excellent evening.

Writer’s Café will continue May 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st from 3:30-4:30pm.

Fiction:

– The red power murders by Thomas King

– And the rest is history by Jodi Taylor

– The burial hour by Jeffery Deaver

– Damaged by Martina Cole

– The mechanical devil by Kate Ellis

– The woman in the window by A.J. Finn

Non fiction:

– Living a life you love by Joyce Meyer

– How women rise by Sally Helgesen

– Rocket billionaires by Tim Fernholz

– The truth about animals by Lucy Cooke

– Russian roulette by Michael Isikoff

– Mao by June Chang

Readers Comments (0)