CDDHS to host 6th annual Show ‘N Shine next Friday

Written By MIKE PICKFORD

Local car enthusiasts will have the perfect opportunity to show off their ride next Friday as Centre Dufferin District High School prepares to host its 6th annual Show ‘N Shine.

Organized by the school’s Grade 11 transportation technology class, the event is set to feature up to 20 classic cars from across the community. CDDHS teacher Tim Koechl is excited for this year’s offering, which will also feature some of the student’s work from this past semester.

“Basically, this event is an opportunity for high school students here, especially our tech students, to showcase some of the things they’ve been doing,” Mr. Koechl said. “They’ll be showing off cars they’ve been working on at home, and some of the things they’ve been doing in class. It’s always a fun day for the kids and a fun day for the community.”

In the three years that he has been involved with the Show ‘N Shine, the school has taken donations to help its daily breakfast program. This year though, Tim notes the event will have more of a community feel.

“We want to have a positive impact on our community. Each year students pay $2 as a buy out to attend the Show ‘N Shine. This year, all the money we raise will go towards supporting our local food bank,” Mr. Koechl said. “We’re also hoping to have a table set up so that we can accept food donations also.”

The event will run from to 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Once the Show ‘N Shine has finished up, CDDHS athletes will take centre stage in the Shiners Cup – a baseball game organized to further celebrate the day’s events.

For those who have Friday afternoon off, Mr. Koechl says the 6th annual Show ‘N Shine will provide at least an hour’s worth of good, family-friendly entertainment.

“This is a good event for the community. It’s good to have members from outside of the school it come in and get that exposure as to what the school community is like and seeing some of the things we’re doing with these kids in class,” Mr. Koechl said. “While the focus is on the auto class, it’s morphed into a school-wide event. We’ll have the welding class, construction class, hospitality class, phys-ed department involved. It’s going to be a great day.

He added, “If, at the end of the day, I can also write a cheque for a few hundred dollars to support our local food bank, everybody wins.”

For more information about CDDHS’ 6th annual Show ‘N Shine, or to enquire about entering a vehicle, contact Tim Koechl at timothy.koechl@ugdsb.on.ca.

