Search for missing man ends in sadness after OPP confirm D.J. Ardis found dead

June 21, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The community was saddened to learn that the urgent search for local man, 24-year-old Doug ‘DJ’ Ardis was called off last Thursday.

Police reported they had found the truck, trailer and body of a deceased man at around 9:30 p.m. on June 14.

While the OPP have not as yet confirmed the body recovered is that of Ardis, his brother Sean took to Facebook on Friday to break the news.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Douglas Joseph Ardis,” the release read. Sean would later go on to thank the community for all of their help in trying to locate his brother.

His disappearance was first reported to police on June 8. DJ was last seen at an LCBO in Dundalk prior to his death.

A service is to be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Dundalk arena.

         

