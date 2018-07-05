Dufferin OPP charge three drivers with stunt driving

July 5, 2018

On Saturday, June 23, Dufferin OPP detachment officers charged three drivers with stunt driving – going at least 50 kilometres an hour above posted speed limits.

The first incident occurred at 7:04 p.m. on southbound Highway 10 near 250 Sideroad in Melancthon. Officers clocked a vehicle at 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The 22-year-old male driver from Brampton was charged with performing at stunt and his driver’s license was suspended and vehicle impounded, both for seven days

Just six minutes later, police clocked another southbound vehicle on Highway 10 near 279 Sideroad at 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A 33-year-old male driver from Toronto was also charged with stunt driving and had his driver’s license suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days

Then at 9:11 p.m., police observed a westbound pickup truck on Highway 89, just east of 2nd line SW of Melancthon travelling 137 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The driver turned onto 2nd line SW, and then into a private driveway.

A traffic stop was initiated and the female driver failed a roadside test for alcohol and was arrested for impaired driving. She was transported to the Shelburne Police station for breath test, and as a result 50-year-old Angela Mills of Amaranth was charged with impaired driving. refusing to provide a breath sample, stunt driving and driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device.

She is scheduled to appear at the Orangeville Courthouse on July 10.

Suspended driver had stolen plates

On Wednesday, June 27, at 5:37 p.m., Dufferin OPP Traffic officers were operating the Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) police cruiser on the 3rd Line EHS in Town of Mono.

The reader picked up a licence plate not attached to a vehicle that was being operated. A traffic stop was initiated and after a brief investigation the male driver was found to be on a lifetime Criminal Code driving suspension. The licence plates on the vehicle were recently stolen approximately 5 minutes before the vehicle stop. The driver also registered a three-day warning on an approved screening device.

As a result Noah Randeraad, 34, of Mono was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, theft under $5000 and possession of stolen property. He was held for a bail hearing and released on bail on June 28, and will appear in Orangeville Court on July 17 to answer to the charges.

Clocked at double the speed limit

On Wednesday, June 20, at 9:19 p.m., Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on County Road 11 just south of 5 Sideroad in Amaranth Township. Police observed a northbound Hyundai sedan travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked at 167 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

As the result of a brief investigation a 19-year-old Shelburne man was charged with stunt driving, had his driver’s licence suspended and car impounded for seven days and will appear in court at Orangeville at a later date.

