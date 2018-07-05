Canada Day celebrations were hot, hot, hot in Shelburne

Written By MARNI WALSH

Canada Day celebrations at Fiddle Park in Shelburne were happy but HOT! Thankfully, the pole barn, erected last year due to the tireless work of Greg and Heather Holmes and Shelburne Service Clubs, was the saving grace in the otherwise sun baked, open-field park. The pole barn, not only provided shade from the blazing heat, but seemed to invite a cooling breeze under the high roof, making for a very pleasant retreat in which area residents could relax and enjoy Canada Day entertainment.

Around 3:30 pm, Dufferin V.I.P’s including Member of Parliament David Tilson, Member of Provincial Parliament Sylvia Jones, and representing the Town of Shelburne Councillor Wade Mills, along with Canada Day Committee Chair Councillor Dan Sample opened the Canada Day activities. Dr. Richard Magder of Shelburne Family Chiropractic was the Master of Ceremonies for the opening speeches and short presentation.

Leading those in attendance, in the singing of O’Canada, were musicians and vocalists Noni Thomas and Sandra Cormier, who lent their lovely voices to the national anthem.

Additional food vendors, a beer tent and a few craft vendors joined the 2018 celebrations for the parents’ pleasure, while kids were kept busy with a variety of active attractions. The Shelburne Kinettes provided a free rock painting booth for kids to enjoy with volunteer Brianne Ellis on hand and ready to help.

“Jungle Justin” and his “Wildlife” creatures educated and entertained, with a variety of reptiles to fascinate the little ones and their parents. “We the Bounce,” from Orangeville, had a large bouncy castle display set up which, despite the heat, kept kids happy and active for hours on Sunday afternoon.

The bands performing on the pole barn stage, arranged by committee member Kyle Fegan, included “The Jordy Jackson Band.” The headliner, “a high energy country party band” from Kingston, is known for their original music as well as favourite covers. Opening for Jordy Jackson was “Bigfoot’s Hand” which combined “classic rock with current musical influences.”

New this year, “Pyroworld-Fireworks,” out of Stayner, provided fantastic explosive displays set to music starting around 10pm. Canada Day Committee Chair Dan Sample said earlier Sunday, they expected approximately 500 people to come out and enjoy the evening of food, fireworks and music.

