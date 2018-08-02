Fiddle Parade to take centre stage at next week’s Heritage Music Festival in Shelburne

Written By MARNI WALSH

The Shelburne Fiddle Parade Committee says the annual event has been considered by many “the pièce de résistance” of the town’s annual summer music festival and in its “heyday” would have over 100 entries. “It grew over the years drawing crowds from surrounding townships and has been the flagship event of our community for 40+ years.”

The Parade Committee is “made up of individuals from the community who are passionate about our town’s rich history and culture. We want to celebrate and showcase why Shelburne continues to be “A People Place, Change of Pace,” says the Vice Chair. The 2018 Shelburne Fiddle Parade Committee includes: Dan Sample as Chair, Althea Casamento as Vice Chair and Advertising Coordinator, Robin Pickett as Treasurer, Cory Conley as Secretary, Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson as Advertising Coordinator, Brianne Ellis and Linda Winnington.

Althea Casamento says, “This year the committee has opened the parade up to include Marching Bands, Businesses, Cultural floats, Arts and Music, Heritage, Community groups, Schools etc. We have also invited the surrounding townships to participate in the parade. They can put a float in or just come out and celebrate.”

The Parade Committee says the event is a great way to connect with the community, as it is free advertising for businesses, and helps to build client lists. Similarly for groups and non-profit organizations, it is a great way to connect to community and free advertising to let residents know all about the services being offered.

The parade will offer prizes and give-aways from local businesses and promises lots of Heritage Music Festival activities before and after the parade, including a homemade lasagne dinner before the Fiddle Championship Finals and entertainment. Proceeds of the dinner, which will take place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre, go to support the charitable projects of the Rotary Club of Shelburne.

Come watch the Shelburne Fiddle Parade at 1pm on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Registration Time is 11 am at 377 William Street in the Agricultural Society Building. Entries can be marching bands, businesses, cultural floats, art and music, heritage and community groups, schools and more. Buy tickets for individual Heritage Music Festival events, or buy a weekend pass . Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and also at Holmes Appliances, 135 Main Street West in Shelburne: 519-925-3037. For more information visit: heritagemusicfestival.ca

