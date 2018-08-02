Sixth annual Pickin’ in the Park brings country music to town

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There was a long list of performers waiting to take the stage during the annual Pickin’ in the Park event held at Fiddle Park in Shelburne over the (July 25-28) weekend.

Musicians signed up and were given a chance to take their place with the band while a full house of visitors sat on their lawn chairs in pavilion and enjoyed the music.

Fiddle Park was loaded with campers and trailers of various sizes as people rolled in from locations all across the province.

This is the sixth year the music fest has taken place in the Park.

“Our small group of camping friends, a lot of us play music, and we play music on the weekends in someone’s backyard. We kept saying we should be doing this at Fiddle Park,” said event organizer Heather Holmes of how the idea started to hold a music event at the Park. “With the support of our friends we approached the Town and asked if we could try it. We worked together and the first year we did it we had around 69 trailers. Now we have around 250 here.”

Not only do visitors listen to the music performed on stage, they have the opportunity to take part in various other activities.

“We had ukelele lessons today. We had a girl come in a give a ukelele class. We had around 35 or 40 people sitting around here playing ukeleles,” Ms. Holmes said.

Musicians who would like to take place on stage with the band are given a chance through the weekend.

“They sign up. They come at six o’clock when we start. There’s not a real band up there although most of them up there know each other. The musicians up there know what they are doing. It’s pretty much all country style music.”

The annual event is run strictly by volunteers and the money that is raised at every year’s event has gone into the construction of the permanent pavilion on site.

