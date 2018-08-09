OPP investigating three car fires, all containing human remains

Caledon and Dufferin OPP detachments are investigating three car fires involving human remains, one of which has already been declared a homicide.

An autopsy performed on the body of 54-year-old Giuseppe (Joe) Colavita, who was found deceased at a residential property located on Humber Station Road on July 31 at about 9:45 a.m.

Members with the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances that led to the death, under the direction of OPP Det.-Insp. Pete Liptrott of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

As of Wednesday, Humber Station Road remained closed between Healey Road and Mayfield Road while the police investigation continued.

Police are not disclosing how Mr. Colavita died or why they’ve ruled his death a homicide.

They are requesting assistance from the public with regards to this investigation. Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Caledon OPP TIPS line at: 1-844-677-9400, email information to OPP.Caledon.Tips@opp.ca, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Meanwhile, Caledon OPP officers are investigating another grisly vehicle fire that took place early Sunday in Caledon.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., Caledon Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on McLaughlin Road North near Mayfield Road. Fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire and discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

The human remains and vehicle have been removed from the scene to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Police say the fire was not the result of a collision, nor have they confirmed if the body was that of a man or woman.

Earlier, in an incident police are not yet saying was related, Dufferin OPP were called in relation to a car fire north of Orangeville that also included human remains. It hasn’t been determined yet if the other two cases are related to the Caledon homicide in any way.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the fires to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit your information online at www.p3tips.com .

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Busy weekend

The Shelburne Police Service had a busy Civic Holiday long weekend on the roads. As well as dealing with many calls for service, Shelburne police laid 72 traffic related charges as well as an assault charge.

The charges are as follows:

38 speeding, 11 red light, fail to stop, six fail to surrender insurance card, three disobey sign, two sisobey stop sign, fail to stop, one drive without proper headlights – motor vehicle, one driver fail to surrender licence, one class G1 licence holder, unaccompanied by qualified driver, one fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, one drive while child passenger nor properly secured, one passenger fail to properly wear seat belt, one fail to slow down and proceed with caution for emergency vehicle, one fail to report accident, one being intoxicated in public place, one prohibited heavy traffic operation, one driving while under suspension, one assault

The Shelburne Police Service encourages safe driving practices, as well as, the importance of wearing seatbelts and ensuring that children are fastened in car seats properly. Seatbelts save lives and it is mandatory for everyone to wear them.

Shelburne police revamps its bike patrols

The Shelburne Police Service is very excited to announce that it has revamped their use of bicycles on patrol. Shelburne Police Chief Kent Moore stated that “I am very excited to be able to say that Shelburne police officers are conducting bicycle patrols again. This is an important addition to our regular patrols as well as, an inexpensive but valuable benefit to our citizens”.

Bike patrols allow officers the ability to access areas that cannot be accessed by a patrol car as well, can be used for crime control initiatives. Also, an officer on a bicycle is more easily approached by the public.

