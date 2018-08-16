R.O.P.E. puts out Canada-wide warrant for man known to frequent GTA

August 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E). Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as result of their breach of a Long Term Supervision Order.

Terrence Matheson is described as a Caucasian male, 43 years of age, 5’5” (165cm), 165 lbs. (75kg) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross, rose, heart and a star on his right forearm. On his left forearm he has tattooed a star, clouds and a tiger. He also has “T-Bone” tattooed on his chest.

He is currently bound by a Long Term Supervision Order relating to a Sexual Assault.

The offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Brampton and the Nottawasaga area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

August long weekend casualties

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) dealt with a tragic Civic Day Long Weekend with two children among the six people who died on OPP-patrolled roads.

The weekend marked the highest number of fatal road incidents since the 2011 August long weekend.

A three-year-old girl died after being struck by a pick-up truck in Lambton County.

A six-year-old girl was killed after the passenger vehicle in which she was travelling was involved in a collision with a transport truck in Caledon.

A 22-year-old man died following a collision between his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 427 in southern Ontario.

A second motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving lost control near Killaloe.

A 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries following a single vehicle crash on the shoulder of Highway 400 in Tay Township.

A 64-year-old man died in southern Ontario after driving the wrong way (southbound) on Highway 404 resulted in a head-on collision with a northbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle received serious injuries in the crash.

With its data now finalized, the OPP laid 511 Move Over charges during its four-day Move Over campaign. There were 413 charges during the 2017 campaign and 471 charges the previous year (2016).

The OPP laid 8,566 traffic-related charges over the weekend. A total of 5,070 charges were for speeding, with officers laying an additional 136 street racing/stunt driving charges against motorists who were caught driving more than 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

By comparison, the 2017 Civic Day Long Weekend resulted in 8,781 charges, 5,558 of which were speeding offences and 127 of which were street racing/stunt driving offences. The 2016 campaign ended with 9,417 charges. Speeding accounted for 5,529 of the charges and 99 charges were laid for street racing/stunt driving offences.

That’s dynamite

Orangeville residents may have been forgiven for thinking the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) had a run-in with the Wile E. Coyote after the local force disclosed Monday evening that a quantity of dynamite had been turned in at the police station on C Line.

In a release to media, OPS officials confirmed it had received six sticks of dynamite, thought to be approximately 20 to 25 years old, from a resident at roughly 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The individual had also turned in two firearms for destruction.

Due to the age, potential instability and nature of the items involved in the drop off, the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to assist with the disposal. Members of the public were kept off the OPS property until the explosives were removed. Additionally, a portion of Richardson Road was closed west of C Line for a time on Monday.

The explosives were eventually rendered harmless at a nearby gravel pit and the police service returned to normal operations by nightfall.

“We proceeded out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our residents and staff members,” said Orangeville Police Chief Wayne Kalinski. “Although the level of risk was minimal, we took every precaution necessary.”

Chief Kalinski was keen to remind residents that they should contact police before handling any type of explosives to avoid putting themselves or anyone else at risk.

Readers Comments (0)