Underwhelming

EDITORIAL

Vanity Fair is one of those glossy (and expensive) U.S. magazines that prides itself as being somewhat audacious.

Hence, its September edition and its focus of the Underwhelming Heirs of the famous and infamous.

Justin Trudeau makes the list for falling exceptionally short of matching the intellect and depth of his late father and former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Remember, this is the same magazine that drooled over Trudeau when he was elected prime minister in 2015

Also, on the list of the underwhelming is North Korean Rocketman Kim Jong-un, as well as Saudi despot Mohammed bin Salman, recently in the news for his hissy fit after Canada called him out for his country’s many human rights abuses.

He will still sell us 100,000 barrels of oil a day, of course, but, other than that, he wants no part of Canada.

That’ll teach us.

As for Trudeau the Younger, Vanity Fair rightly points out his lacking of his father’s cranial depth, disses him for being more interested in his celebrity than his governance and how its editorial denigration of Trudeau is a “deep dive on a shallow subject.”

Ouch!

The mag even gives all these lesser heirs what it calls a “Kardashian Spirit Animal.”

Trudeau was given Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, as his spirit animal. Why? Who knows.

The magazine says Trudeau’s least-valuable inheritance is having to deal with a U.S. president who disrespects him with the same sort of zeal that Richard Nixon disrespected Pierre, even if the feeling was mutual.

His most-valuable inheritance, of course, was his Lothario good looks which the magazine gushed about before it began looking a little deeper under the skin.

And that, basically, is all you need to know about September’s upcoming edition of Vanity Fair.

Now you don’t have to put out any folding money to buy the pretentious magazine.

You’re welcome.

