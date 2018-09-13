151st Shelburne & District Fair opens with Ambassador comp

Written By MARNI WALSH

The 151st Shelburne and District Fair opens this Friday, September 14th starting with the Exhibit Hall displays and competitions at 6pm. An eye popping array of colourful displays, crafts, quilting, produce and flora competed in adult and youth classes, and by 6pm the busy volunteers at the fair will have the ribbons awarded for the best in their class, throughout the hall.

Beginning at 7pm, the Fair Ambassador Competition will provide entertainment as local youth compete for the 2018 title. Director of the Ambassador Program, Kelsey Phillips says, “The contestants are expected to participate in a formal interview with a panel of judges, in addition to delivering a speech to the audience on a topic related to agriculture, or our local fair.” The junior contestants in the Ambassador Competition, range in age from 12-16 years, while senior contestants are ages17-24 years.

Ms. Phillips says, “The Ambassador Competition gives young individuals the opportunity to participate in their community, develop crucial public speaking skills, while learning the fundamentals of volunteer work and everything that goes into keeping community events alive.” Young individuals thinking about this opportunity for the future should be sure to come out and see the competition first hand on Friday night at the fair grounds.

Political VIPs that have been invited to the opening night of the 2018 Fall Fair include, MP for Dufferin-Caledon David Tilson, Conservative MPP Sylvia Jones, and the Mayors of Melancthon, Shelburne, Mulmur, Mono, and Amaranth, as well as the County Warden Paul Mills. Visiting politicians have been encouraged to bring a cake for the auction, so it will be worth the ticket at the gate to see what they cook up. All proceeds from the cake auction go to help support the ambassador program.

The beautiful birdhouses up for auction will also help to raise funds for the annual fair. They were hand made by the current Senior Ambassador’s grandparents Donald and Barbara Walker. Emma Holmes, the 2017-18 Senior Ambassador, has done an excellent job representing the Shelburne Agricultural Society over the past year; on Friday night she will crown the newest Ambassador to represent the Shelburne and District Fair.

