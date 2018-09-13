Autopsy

SHORT EDITORIAL

The autopsies have begun on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first two years in office—the midway point of his four-year mandate—and it does not look good.

By mid-October, the recreational use of marijuana will be legal in our country and, unless things change, it will likely go down as the Liberals only major accomplishment.

And it is only “major” if you think legalizing pot was a brilliant idea, which most Canadians don’t want to admit until they see evidence that nothing has derailed.

Other than that, Trudeau hasn’t done much.

But taking a cheap shot at Donald Trump at the end of the last G-7 conference, and being about the only world leader who doesn’t recognize that Trump has the thinnest of skins, he threw NAFTA talks into no sure thing.

He bought a $4.5 billion pipeline that can’t be built under its current climate, angered partners who so badly wanted to Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, bought old jets as a stop-gap measure for our military, and raised taxes to the point that no one believes him that they are better off today.

Other than that, well, there is no other than that.

Trudeau’s legislative record is pretty thin. His repeated vow that the 2015 federal election would be the last one fought under the first-past-the-post system never came to fruition. It is dead on the table.

He never restored the postal system to a single customer the way he promised, and made sure convicted terrorists got to keep their Canadian citizenships.

Of the 47 bills that received royal assent, a full 22 of time give the Trudeau government the go-ahead to tax more.

The Liberals love to talk bold acts but have difficulty coming up with them.

And, as for legislation that helps all Canadians, and not just the few that progressives love to cater to, there is nothing to pull out of the Trudeau hat.

As a magician, he’s not a bad spare geography teacher.

As a prime minister, he is out of his league.

