Shelburne Fair about “country and community” says new ambassador

September 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

It was a beautiful weekend for the Shelburne and District Fall Fair with blue skies from beginning to end. The opening ceremonies September 14th were attended by local politicians and residents there to celebrate the 151st fall fair and to congratulate Melancthon raised Megan Timmins as the new Senior Fair Ambassador.

Ms. Timmins accepted the crown from former Senior Ambassador Emma Holmes, and will represent the fair and the Shelburne Agricultural Society throughout the year and at next fall’s CNE Ambassador Competition.

As a student at the University of Guelph, working towards a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture Degree under the school of Environmental and Rural Design, as well as an International Development Studies minor, set to graduate in 2019, Megan has the background and the personality to proudly represent her rural fair in 2018-19.

The Junior Ambassador win went to Sarah Bannon, a student at Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne. Sarah is well known around Shelburne for her love of the arts and performance and her exceptional academic standing.

Megan Timmins spoke about her love of country and community and the pride she felt when local farmers and residents defeated the mega quarry application in 2012. “I remember that day like it was yesterday,” she says, “I was sitting in my grade 10 English class when I got a text message from my mom telling me the news. I will never forget that feeling of pure success – that amazing ‘we did it’ feeling. “

Ms. Timmins says, “The Quarry fight clearly showed how the community works together. The amount of support we showed, hard work and dedication was phenomenal. This is why I am very proud of where I come from. The quarry fight really brought the community together as we shared the common goal to stop the quarry. With the creation of NDACT, North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce, the community worked great together, hosting events and raising money and awareness.”

The Shelburne Agricultural Society members and all volunteers at the Shelburne and District Fair are another excellent example of our community members coming together to achieve something of great value. Volunteers work long hours setting up and taking down the various displays, competitions, and activities. They are owed much praise and gratitude from the community at large for the selfless efforts that have kept this important part of our rural heritage alive for 151 years.

As the new Shelburne Fair Senior Ambassador so aptly said in her winning speech, “Living in a small town has taught me the importance of community as well as farmland preservation. This is also why I love the fair every year; a community coming together to celebrate our farming history and love for all things country.”

CORRECTION

In last week’s edition of the Shelburne Free Press, in the article titled “151st Shelburne & District Fair opens with Ambassador comp”, it was incorrectly stated that the grandparents of the Sr. ambassador had made and donated the three birdhouses up for auction at the event.

It was actually the grandparents of the Jr. ambassador, Madison Wall, who made this donation – Donald and Barbara Walker. It should also be noted that wood used to build the birdhouses was donated by Orangeville Building Supply and Shelburne Home Hardware.

The Free Press regrets this error.

