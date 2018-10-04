Shelburne Muskies ready for 18/19 season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies have completed their pre-season tryouts and are ready to hit the ice for the 2018 / 19 Senior AA season.

After a series of sessions at the Center Dufferin Recreation Complex the squad has a mix of returning veterans and a few new players in the line-up.

In the top bench position, head coach Tyler Hogan will be calling the shots this season.

Hogan, a former player has coached in the Toronto League and is a former Junior player as well as a Muskie alumni.

“Tyler has been looking for a new challenge. He’ knows the team and he knows what needs to be done- he knows the players,” said Muskies GM Barry Trood. “It will be a bit of a transition for him.

Hogan replaces Dave Ritchie who stepped down from the position due to work commitments.

The Muskies are a popular team in Shelburne routinely getting a good crowd out to their home games at the CDRC.

Trood said “good community support” is a major factor in the team’s success along with a good executive who are consistent.

The senior league has 14 teams this year including the Muskies.

“It’s a very competitive league,” Trood said. “Everyone is chasing the Clinton Radars who have won it three years in a row.

Clinton plays in a different division so don’t meet the Muskies on a regular basis but they are scheduled to meet this season.

The Muskies season will get underway with two road games.

On Fridy, October 5, they will travel to Shallow Lake to take on the Crushes.

They go to Durham to take on the the Thundercats on Friday, October 12.

Their home opener will take place the following night, Saturday, October 13, when they host the Elora Rocks at the CDRC.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

