Troupe-Adore’s haunted musical murder mystery show sells out

Troupe-Adore’s cast of their Haunted Musical Murder Mystery Dinner Show is still in rehearsal and the show is already sold out. “The show sold out very quickly this year,” says Troupe-Adore owner Sohayla Smith. “This is the first time Troupe-Adore has sold out a production. We will likely do two shows next year.”

The show will be performed at the Shelburne Curling Club, at 110 O’Flynn Street in Shelburne on Saturday, October 27th. From 6:30pm to 9pm on the evening of the 27th, audience members have been promised a first hand paranormal experience where they get to “help to solve a mysterious haunting.” The evening includes a five ‘corpse’ meal created and served up by Sohayla Smith.

The cast of the Haunted Musical Murder Mystery Dinner Show includes: Jason Riedel, Michelle White, Louise Burns, Danielle Gamache, Sammy Boyce, Paisley Jones, Wesley Lomond, Adrian Smith, and Sohayla Smith, and Josh Oatman, who also directs the interactive play.

Troupe-Adore shared some information on the ghoulish cast of characters all performed by local community performers:

Michelle White has been involved with community theatre, starting in Brampton, as far back as 1985. Since moving to Orangeville she has been seen in productions with Orangeville Music Theatre, Tipling Stage Productions, LP Stage Productions, and Troupe-Adore. Michelle is thrilled to be doing her second Hallowe’en Murder Mystery with Troupe-Adore, and hopes “audiences will enjoy the show as much as she enjoys performing in it.”

Sammy Boyce Cowell is cast as Velma from Scooby Doo in Troupe-Adore’s haunted production. Sammy says she started dancing and singing “before she could even walk and talk.” She discovered a passion for music theatre when she was seven years old and has performed in many shows since then. This will be her second time performing with Troupe-Adore where she has had a lot of fun learning new skills and meeting new friends. Sammy, who also plays the piano, says she “expresses her emotions through singing and loves the stage.”

Paisley Jones is an 11 year old in grade seven at Hyland Heights Elementary School, who is very excited to be making her acting debut with Troupe-Adore. Paisley has been studying dance for the past three years at “Turn It Out Dance” in Shelburne, and has started her fourth year with “Dance Fuel,” also in Shelburne, where she is in competitive dance. Paige choreographed all of the dances for the haunted performance, and says she “is thrilled to be a part of this awesome event.”

Louise Burns started in community theatre in 2015. Her first role was in the musical Spamalot, followed by Oliver Twist with LP Stage Productions at Grace Tipling Hall. She has enjoyed her time with the Troupe-Adore cast and says she “hopes everyone enjoys the show.”

Danielle Gamache “loves singing and acting” and holds a Theatre Degree from Guelph University. She has been performing since childhood, and is well known at Grace Tipling Hall for her direction of The Wizard of Oz, and performances in many LP Stage Production show’s including the “Lady of the Lake’ in Spamalot and “Linda” in Blood Brothers, and is also known for her work with young area actors as a drama camp coach. She has performed in theatres in Orangeville, Shelburne, Brampton, Guelph, and Caledon, and she starred in Norm Fosters’ Storm Warning produced by Troupe-Adore last year. Danielle says she is “thrilled to be performing in another Troupe-Adore production.”

Wesley Lomond is new to acting, but has played a huge role as the official set carpenter for Troupe-Adore since its inception in 2015. Wesley is excited to be a part of the cast this year, and has once again created an amazing set for the production.

Performer, painter and Tattoo Artist, Jason Riedel, first appeared to Shelburne audiences in LP Stage Production’s Spamalot playing “King Arthur.” In 2016, he moved on to play the “Cowardly Lion” in LP’s production of The Wizard of Oz, “Fagin” in Oliver, and “Santa” and ensemble roles in A Christmas Story. He recently played “Alfred P. Doolittle” in Orangeville Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady, and was part of the ensemble in OMT’s rock and roll production of All Shook Up. Jason loves working with Troupe-Adore, and has performed in all three of their Halloween Musical Murder Mystery Dinner Shows over the past three years, as well as one of their Valentines’ Day productions.

Josh Oatman directs and appears in Troupe-Adore’s third annual murder mystery show. Josh is a musician, singer/songwriter, actor and writer. He has been involved

with Troupe-Adore since its inception, and has been involved in community theatre and film for several years, both performing and behind the scenes and more. He recently appeared on TVO in The Bruce.

Tianna Bryant is a creative grade 12 student at Centre Dufferin District High School. She is a singer and performer, who has started her own independent photography business named “Samfire Photography.” Tianna is the official photographer for the Haunted Troupe-Adore Hallowe’en production. To view more of her work, visit facebook.com/samfirephotography.

Sohayla Smith and the cast and crew encourage guests to come dressed for Halloween and win a prize for best costume. Cash Bar is available on the evening of Saturday, October 27th at the Shelburne Curling Club, where the cast of Troupe-Adore’s Haunted Musical Murder Mystery Dinner Show promises to be ‘out of this world.’

