Christian Perspectives: Getting to know someone instead of judging

October 18, 2018 · 0 Comments

We are all living in a world where it seems pre-judging others because of their religious beliefs, their educational background, their financial ability, color of their skin, their cultural background, and of what others say about them, is this way of life, but should it be that way?

I live in Shelburne where I have met two wonderful young men. These two young men are the owners and operators of the company called “Titanium” located at 713 Industrial Road, Unit 3 in Shelburne.

These young men had reason and opportunity to pre-judge me, even at a time when some others who don’t know me or know anything about me, pre-judged and misrepresented me.

Yet, I’ve observed how these young men deliberately chose not to pre-judge someone they had no personal encounter or experience with. Neither were they going to allow someone elses encounter and experience influence them to pre-judge me.

Instead these young men chose wisdom over arrogance, taking the time out to get to know me.

They decided in their hearts that irrespective of what they had heard about this man, they would not pre-judge him; they would be fair and get to know him. This is not a one way street, as I had to do the same thing.

Because we both gave and are giving each other a fair chance to know each other , I can truly say that I find these young men to be some of the greatest men in Shelburne.

Someone reading may wonder, what is the gist of my story and where am I going with it, so here it is.

How many of us stand guilty of pre-judging JESUS CHRIST based on what we’ve heard about HIM, without giving HIM a fair chance to prove to us if HE is really true.

As mankind, we all have given so many people and things a chance. Mankind has been known to trust dangerous things such as: drug consumption, flying in a plane, driving, and even starting new relationships with perfect strangers. Even though we pre-judge some of those situations, we still give them a chance. So why is it so hard to give JESUS CHRIST a chance?

St. John 3:16 says “For GOD so loved the world that he gave HIS only begotten son that whosoever believeth on him should not perish but instead have eternal life”

The fact is, so many of us in the world have and are saying our opinion on JESUS CHRIST, but have you given HIM his fair chance in getting to know him? When given a fair chance you can have your own individual encounter and experience with JESUS CHRIST.

And have you given JESUS CHRIST a fair chance to prove and demonstrate to you personally?

You don’t need to pre-judge JESUS CHRIST by what religion says about HIM because JESUS CHRIST in not religious, and he has not called mankind to religion.

CHRIST is righteous, holy, and loving. Religion on the other hand is man-made, unrighteous, self-serving, and usually corrupt and evil in nature.

My friends, JESUS CHRIST brought salvation to mankind, which is GOD coming down to everyone and offering eternal life after HIS physical death at the cost of HIS own shedding of HIS blood and dying on a cross then on the third day he rose from the grave. The only message he is telling is to accept JESUS CHRIST as the only true savior of mankind, and everyone who beliefs in him shall be saved.

St. Mark 16:16 says “He that believeth on JESUS CHRIT shall be saved but he that believe not hall be damned.”

Why don’t you take a few minutes to give JESUS a chance in your life today?

This is so important for all mankind to do considering JESUS CHRIST, is the same one who will determine weather the destiny of all mankind will be hell or heaven, depending on whether they accepted or rejected HIM.

Please remember that GOD does not need any mans approval, mans endorsement, or any mans support to be true.

Rev. Vincent Sterling

Shelburne Worship Centre

