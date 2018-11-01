Shelburne Library News

November 1, 2018

ROSE DOTTEN

Teen Scene: Book Club

This week Teens came to YOUR Library to for a spooky celebration of Halloween; we carved scary designs into pumpkins and tried our hands at a few other Halloween-inspired crafts. Writer’s Café returns on the starting day of NaNoWriMo, so writer’s will be encouraged to use the time to make progress on their own works!

Here’s a list of our upcoming events:

Thursday, November 1st, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, November 6th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting, Thursday, November 8th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café, Tuesday, November 20th, 4:00-5:00pm- *Teen Iron Chef (registration required)

Children`s Programs: Regular Programs this week

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – This is a drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under.

PAWS TO READ: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

LEGO Club: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – We will be having our last week of spooky build challenges this week. Stop by this Wednesday, October the 31st for our LEGO Halloween Party! We will be watching a spooky movie, with Halloween treats and lots of building fun.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories! Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations! We will begin talking about a new theme this month – hibernation and the beginning of winter.

NEW CHILDREN’S EVENTS

Carolyn j. Morris will be visiting our library on Friday, November 30th at 10:30 am. She will be singing, reading some of her very own stories, and making a special craft with us. Register early as there are limited spaces.

The library will be hosting Wintertime Slime on Saturday, December 8th,

2018 from 1-2 pm. We will be creating three types of winter and Christmas themed slime. This group is open to children ages 6-12 years old. Sign up today, limited spaces available!

NEW BOOKS

I just finished Washington Black by Esi Edugyan and found it an amazing and compelling story. The awards for the author are well deserved as she writes with great depth of understanding and emotion about the young slave boy, Wash, whose journey takes him from a Barbados sugar plantation, to America, through the Underground Railway and then to the Arctic. It is a journey of love, of intense loyalty, and of pain and suffering. The search for freedom and the freedom that humans strive for can take many forms. The author asks, in a final intensely emotional moment, “What is freedom?”

Fiction:

Invitation to a bonfire by Adrienne Celt

House witness by Mike Lawson

Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver

Katerina by James Frey

Days without end by Sebastian Barry

Happiness by Aminatta Forna

November Road by Lou Berney

The woman who ran by Sam Baker

Greeks bearing gifts by Philip Kerr

The Figgs by Ali Bryan

An easy death by Charlaine Harris

The Clockmaker’s daughter by Kate

Morton

