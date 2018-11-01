CDDHS Royals volleyball teams down to final games

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The junior and senior boys Royals volleyball teams from Centre Dufferin District High School are moving into the final week of the District 4 schedule.

Final games were slated for Wednesday, October 1, at their home court in the CDDHS gym.

Both the junior and senior teams are up against Wellington Heights Secondary School from Mount Forest.

The season got underway on September 26, with the Royals playing four road games to start the season. They played their first home match on October 17.

The Royals have been playing well all season, they just haven’t been coming out on top in their matches.

The junior squad won their first match of the season in their first outing with a 3-2 win over Emmanuel Christian High School.

For District playoffs, the schedule goes directly to a semi-final round. With six teams in the League line-up the Royals won’t be eligible for a playoff berth this year.

The senior team is looking for their fist win of the season when they meet the Mount Forest team.

The seniors will not be eligible for a playoff berth.

Over all, Norwell District Secondary School is leading the junior standings with an 8-1 record. They are followed by Wellington Heights.

In the senior District standings, Westside Secondary School from Orangeville is on top with an undefeated season. Emmanuel Christian High School is in second place with an 8-1 record.

The District semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, November 6. The finals will take place on Thursday, November 8, with the top seed team getting hosting honours.

The winners will move on to the regional level and compete at CWOSSA.

