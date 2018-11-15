30th annual Candy Cane Fair at Headwaters this Saturday

November 15, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By Jasen Obermeyer

Once again Headwaters Health Care Centre Auxiliary is hosting their annual Candy Cane Fair this weekend to help usher in the Christmas season and spread some Christmas cheer and spirit.

Running on Saturday, (Nov. 17), the Candy Cane Fair is now a 30-year tradition that has become a staple in the community, and helps children experience the Christmas spirit of giving. Proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of much-needed hospital equipment.

“The community should know we are always there,” said Cathy Campbell, Auxiliary member and event organizer. “It is a way of welcoming the community and especially the children, to come to the hospital in a non-threatening situation.” She added that going forward kids would not be intimidated to come to the hospital.

Taking place in the main parking lot, the family-oriented event has something for everyone; a bake sale, face painting, pictures with Santa, craft table, entertainment, candy cane raffle, and many more child-friendly activities.

“The whole thing is attractive for the children and the parents,” described Ms. Campbell, adding that staff have been excited the past couple of weeks gearing up for the event. “It’s gotten very big.”

The highlight of the fair is the children’s gift shop. Tickets, used to purchase each gift, are two dollars each to a maximum of four tickets per child. Ms. Campbell explained that “personal shoppers,” either high school volunteers or auxiliary members, help the kids find that special gift for someone in their family, whether it is parents, a sibling, or a grandparent.

“The kids are adorable,” she said, noting that last year, 632 items were purchased. “You come and see it, you can’t help but get into the Christmas spirit.”

The fair runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Parking is free for participants in the Main Parking Lot.

Readers Comments (0)