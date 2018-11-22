Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments

Student: Sam Gayle

Placement: Early’s Machining Ltd.

Sam Gayle from Centre Dufferin District High School shares about his experience at Early’s Machining and how they are contributing to our community’s future.

Early’s Machining is a small local machine shop owned and operated by Paul Early, the son of the founder, Ron Early. They are one of the oldest businesses in Shelburne, having been a part of the town for over 40 years. Early’s Machining provides any sort of metal lathe and millwork as well as custom fabrication and sharpening of many different types of industrial blades/cutters. They also do quite a bit of welding and fabricating for clients. Early’s can and will do almost anything to do with metal!

Sam’s goal is to become a Mechanical Engineer, and has found that this placement allows him to gain valuable hands on experience. He has learned how to differentiate between different metals, price out jobs, as well as use a variety of different tools and machines. Sam says that he has learned how to think outside of the box and how to use mathematics to get the job done.

All the blueprints and diagrams used by Early’s are designed and created by a Mechanical Engineer, and Sam is confident that his Early’s Machining experience could lead to a career in this field. A related career could be a Welder or Fabricator. All the metals that they order come from a metal superstore, another job prospect that could evolve from this experience.

As one of the first established businesses in town, Paul pride’s himself on keeping the shop’s relationship with the town as tight as possible, and Paul is often the first place the town will go if it needs any sort of fabrication done. At the moment they are working on a job for the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Readers Comments (0)