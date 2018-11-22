CDDHS Jr. Girls capture District 4 championship

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior girls basketball team won the District 4 championship with a 37-24 win over Wellington Heights Secondary School on Tuesday, November 13.

The Royals have gone undefeated this season, winning all eight regular season games, then knocking out Emmanuel Christian High School in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

Starting out with a lead, the Royals kept up the pressure for the full game in the final and were successfully hitting hoops and working a strong defence to stop Wellington Heights from getting opportunities around the net.

The Royals had a seven point lead midway in the third quarter then opened the gap to lead 31-14 to start the fourth quarter.

They finished strong to win the District title.

“I think our defence was really strong and we were fighting for it – we really wanted the ball this game,” said Royals centre Carly McLean. “In other games we wanted it, but this was the winning game and we fought for every ball we got. I feel like we passed it a lot (on offence), we moved the ball around so they had to really run to get it from us. We did good passes, and we looked to see where open players were. Instead of doing quick passes we thought about our passes.”

The Royals have played a solid game all season scoring 349 regular season points while allowing only 125 against.

“We did really well, especially our transitions,” said Royals forward Tashlyn Jackson. “We were a lot faster than the other team, even though we were tired. We have won every other game but we didn’t want to be cocky. We made sure to try out hardest. The coach said to try our hardest and not be cocky. He goes over every play that he wants us to do and tells us everything he wants done.”

Head coach Matt Barlow and coach Shane Trainor have done an excellent job working with this young team this season.

As District 4 champions, the Royals will now go on to represent the District at the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) and compete at the regional level.

