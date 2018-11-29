Shelburne Library News

November 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

THANK YOU! THANK YOU!

Your contributions to our Silent Auction were tremendous! Not only did we have a huge number of beautiful and unique items donated by our community and community retailers, but also the support of many of you in purchasing items, made it all work. I The funds generated go directly into the purchase of new materials for our collection

Teen Scene:

Book Club meets this Thursday, November 27th, but don’t be afraid if you haven’t read this month’s pick, The Belles! Our Book Club meets and chats about what we have been reading or watching, favourite fandoms, and much more! Perhaps our most favourite event of the year is right around the corner—our annual Gingerbread House Decorating Competition. This year’s theme is Candy Land, so start planning out how your house could look. Registration is required for this event!

Here’s a list of our upcoming events:

Tuesday, December 4th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting. Thursday, December 6th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café. Tuesday, December 11th, 4:00-5:00pm- Gingerbread House Decoration Competition (registration required)

Children`s Programs

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – This is a drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under.

PAWS TO READ: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Drop in for lots of fun building challenges.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories!

Upcoming Children’s Events

Carolyn j. Morris will be visiting our library on Friday, November 30th at 10:30 am. She will be singing, reading some of her stories, and making a special craft with us. Register early as there are limited spaces.

The library will be hosting Wintertime Slime on Saturday, December 8th, 2018 from 1-2 pm. We will be creating three types of winter and holiday- themed slime. This group is open to children ages 6-12 years old. Sign up today, limited spaces available!

NEW BOOKS

I have just finished reading Lee Child’s new book, Past Tense and for once I have to say that there were strong elements that I really did not care for. Generally, he is my go –to airplane read; Jack Reacher is a rough, tough ex-military “cop”, who always gets the bad guys and stands up for justice even if it is slightly on the vigilante side. However, in this book, there is a parallel plot – one in which he is looking for the town in which his father grew up and encounters some trouble along the way, and the second plot which is very dark and menacing. Needless to say the two intertwine and that is when the really dark elements surface!

Fiction:

Machine without horses by Helen

Humphreys

The color of Bee Larkham’s murder by

Sarah J. Harris

Trickster adrift by Eden Robinson

Macbeth by Jo Nesbo

Clock dance by Anne Tyler

Shell by Kristina Olsson

The labyrinth of the spirits by Carlos Ruiz

Zafon

Beholder by Lesley Crewe

The Bishop’s pawn by Steve Berry

Transcription by Kate Atkinson

Paris by the book by Liam Callanan

Little green by Tish Cohen

Chicago by David Mamet

The monk of Mokha by Dave Eggers

Non fiction:

Buffy Sainte-Marie: the authorized

biography by Andrea Warner

Nature’s beloved son: rediscovering John

Muir’s botanical legacy by Bonnie J. Gisel

