Shelburne Wolves Peewee team with impressive effort against Flames

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves peewee AE team is having a good season and are playing well, they just can’t get past the .500 mark so far.

The team has a 3-3-4 record after Friday’s (Nov. 23) loss to the Collingwood Flames.

Friday’s game had the Wolves trailing by three goals in the third period despite out-shooting the Flames for the game.

The Wolves turned it up a notch in the third period keeping the pressure on the Collingwood team and forcing much of the play into the Flames end.

After skating hard and taking shots when it matter, the Wolves closed the gap to 4-3 game with only a couple of minutes left on the clock.

Again the Wolves kept up the pressure but couldn’t get one past the Collingwood goalie and they had to settle for the loss.

“We’re winning half of our game and we’ve tied four,” said coach Rob Fetterly. “They had a good first and third period in tonight’s game. If they played the way they could have in the second period it would have come out better. Their skill level’s improving. They can compete and beat any team in our league.”

Having four tie games after ten played is unusual, but Fetterly said that’s a positive sign.

“It’s just the way it goes. There’s always things you can improve on. The important thing with a tie is shows that you’re in the game and you can beat them. It’s just the bounce of the puck. That’s what happened tonight. We out-shot the other team by a large margin. We need a little more on the two-man forecheck and it will come together. We’ll do okay in the playoffs.”

The Wolves are currently in second place in their division.

The Shelburne Wolves peewees will return to home ice at the CDRC on Monday, December 3, when they host the Owen Sound Jr. Attack. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

