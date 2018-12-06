Muskies split weekend with home & road games

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies had a win and a loss over the weekend to leave their record at .500 for the season at 6-6.

Saturday (Dec. 1) saw the Muskies playing their home game at the Grand Valley Community Centre area when they hosted the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

The first period produced some hard hitting very skilled hockey, but no goals.

It was the second frame that caused all the damage for the Shelburne team.

The Winterhawks controlled the front of the Shelburne net and managed to score four second period goals.

The only second period Muskies goal came from Stephan Schollig.

Trailing by three with one period left to play, the Shelburne team returned for the third and challenged with two goals from Ryan Hunter and Luke Richardson.

They couldn’t get the equalizer and had to settle for a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks.

The second game of the weekend saw the Muskies travel to Palermston to take on the Mapleton-Minto 81’s, on Sunday.

The Muskies back firing on all cylinders against the 81’s to hand the Mapleton-Minto team only their second loss of the season and both losses have come at the hands of the Shelburne team.

With Malcolm Young in net, Chris Greer opened the scoring in the first minute of play followed by goals from Stephan Schollig and Nick Hodgson that gave the Muskies a 3-0 lead after one period.

The 81’s closed the gap in the second scoring two goals to make it a 3-2 game.

Andrew Whelan scored on a powerplay to give the Muskies a two goal cushion.

The Muskies killed off four straight penalties in the third period in a battle to stay ahead.

The final goal came from Ty McCallum late in the game for a 5-2 Muskies win.

The Muskies will be back on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, December 8, to host the Lucknow Lancers.

