Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

December 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Student: Jessica Rice

Placement: High County Veterinary Hospital

This week Jessica Rice from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her Co-operative Education experience at High County Veterinary Hospital.

High County Veterinary Hospital is an animal care facility that offers services such as puppy, kitten, adult and senior care, surgeries, dentals, radiology, wellness testing, food and over-the-counter product sales. Other facilities associated with High County are Dufferin Veterinary Hospital in Orangeville and Caledon East Veterinary Office in Caledon East.

For my Co-op I have been working with an outstanding team of individuals every day in the clinic. As part of my placement I get to watch appointments, help check-in and check-out clients and their wonderful companions. I assist the veterinarians and veterinary technicians when drawing blood, giving vaccinations, preparing for surgeries, trimming nails, monitoring surgeries and counting proscriptions. Throughout the day I also help keep the clinic tidy. I would not have been able to learn something new every day without the help of Tabitha, Lorie, Barb, Georgia, Dr. Harron, and Dr. Haines, all of whom have taken time out of their day to train me and help me understand the field of veterinary care.

Other jobs that associate with High County Veterinary Hospital are Client Service Representatives, registered Veterinary Technicians, Laboratory Technologist, and Pet Groomers.

Every year High County Veterinary Hospital makes donations to the Shelburne Public Library for their silent auction, they sponsor the local pet show along with providing co-op positions for students at Centre Dufferin D.H.S. These are just a few things High County Veterinary Hospital does for our community.

