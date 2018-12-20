Concert success a welcome surprise with increased reliance on local hamper program

MARNI WALSH

December 12th’s sold out Scott Woods Concert was a huge success for the Rotary Club and a boost to their charitable causes.

In the midst of preparing Christmas Hampers with the other service clubs of Shelburne, Rotary President Bobbi Ferguson says the local need for hampers has risen by 30% this year.

“Always a Shelburne favourite,” Bobbi Ferguson says “Scott Woods and his band play to an enthusiastic full house with lots of seasonal favourites, all with a waltz, jig or reel fiddle flare.”

“Every member of the band sang,” says Ms. Ferguson, including Kendra Wood Norris, Scott Woods’ sister, who sang and played the piano. As an added delight, 14 year old Leo Stock displayed some incredible step dancing.

“Scott says he loves to perform in Shelburne as the audience is always enthusiastic and appreciative,” says the Rotary President. “The band donated a portion of their proceeds to Rotary Club Charitable causes.”

During the show, Scott Woods invited some local fiddlers to join him on the stage for a tune, including past Rotarian Joan Wallace. Mr. Woods even made a musical stop to entertain a fan and supporter, Joan Wallace’s mother, Mary Hardick at her home in Shelburne. Mrs. Hardick and her husband Ray always supported and sponsored the Fiddle Contest. Bobbi Ferguson says, “Mrs. Hardick was thrilled that Scott stopped by and played for her.”

“I feel it’s important to promote our fiddle heritage throughout the year,” says the Rotarian President, “and not just at the Heritage Music Festival in August.” She says, “Scott Woods has been a multi-time Champion, Judge, MC, consultant and major advocate of the Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship for many years and continues to show Shelburne he is still a champion by partnering with us to raise money for the many causes in the Shelburne area.”

The Shelburne Christmas Hamper program assists local families in need with the extra constraints of the holiday season with gifts of toys, non-perishable food items and money donated by the service clubs, residents, businesses, organizations and schools in the Shelburne area. Collection sites are set up around town, including Town Hall, RBC and Pace Credit Union. The service clubs will also be collecting at the Mel Lloyd Centre from December 19th to the 21st.

Donation cheques can still be mailed to Shelburne Christmas Hampers c\o Rotary Club of Shelburne, PO Box 27 Stn Main, Shelburne, ON L9V 3L8. (Please make cheques payable to: Shelburne Christmas Hampers.) For more information or to donate – contact shelburnechristmashampers@gmail.com or phone Bobbi Ferguson at 519-278-4578.

