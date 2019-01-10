Free workshops highlight local Health and Wellness Expo

Written By MARNI WALSH

Saturday, January 19th the Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo will welcome registered practitioners. alternative healers, fitness professionals, health and wellness products, and nutritious food vendors, as well as some not-for-profit vendors.

The event, now in its third year, is free to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centre Dufferin District High School. Organizers have said their goal for the Expo is “to give practitioners and professionals in the health, wellness and fitness community a way to reach the people in Shelburne, and an opportunity to engage people, share their knowledge, explain what they do and how their products or services can help make life better.” They also want the community to have a chance to see who is offering health and wellness services in town.

Organizer Amanda Philips told the Free Press, “The stage will feature talks from a nutritionist, trauma services support, philanthropic wellness initiative – Mirthwalk, and consultants promoting essential oils and skin care lines.” Also included in the day’s events, physical demonstrations from martial arts studios in Shelburne, yoga instructors, and “movement as medicine” dance instructors.

The organizers are excited to present something brand new this year. “The Expo will feature four free workshops put on by local wellness and fitness professionals,” says Amanda Philips.

Starting the event off at 10 a.m., “Expressive Art and the Power of Visualization” with Michele Johnston promoting expressive art as a tool for personal development. At 11 a.m., personal trainer Jeff Sine will lead a workshop on the key healing aspects of the McGill Method for developing a strong healthy back.

Alternative health professional, Debra Jones, will engage guests in the practice of guided meditation starting at 12 noon. Following Ms. Jones, experienced psycho-spiritual counsellor Rebecca Tomlinson will lead the 1 pm workshop guests through practical and inspiring methods to experience the power of holistic mindset.

Healthy Cravings Holistic Kitchen and Shine Baking Co. will be on site with delicious, nutritious and gluten free food choices for purchase. Due to limited seating, the free workshops will require guests to register at: shweworkshops@gmail.com. Visit Shelburne’s 3rd annual Health and Wellness Expo on January 19th in the cafeteria at Centre Dufferin District High School starting at 10 a.m. and running to 2 p.m.

