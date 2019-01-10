Shelburne man charged with impaired and dangerous driving

During the early afternoon on Saturday January 5th, Shelburne Police responded to a public complaint about a car passing through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and then driving over the curb, and stopping on the sidewalk in a residential area.

Shelburne Police were able to locate the car and the driver a short while later. The driver was arrested for Dangerous Driving and Impaired Driving and brought to the police station for alcohol concentration breath tests. The results of these tests indicated that the driver had triple the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result of the investigation a 20-year-old man of Shelburne was charged with Dangerous Operation, Operation While Impaired by Alcohol, Operation While Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration, and Novice Driver with Blood Alcohol Concentration above Zero.

The accused will be answering to these allegations at the Orangeville Court House in late January.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Put safety first

Prior to the winter break from school, Shelburne Police monitored school zones, and in specific how well everyone obeyed the laws and respected the safety of our children. It was noted that the majority of drivers and pedestrians followed the rules well and showed patience and care. However the occasional driver was found to be impatient, and some even disobeyed the laws.

Drivers – including cyclists – must stop and yield the whole roadway at pedestrian crossovers, school crossings and other locations where there is a crossing guard. Only when pedestrians and school crossing guards have crossed and are safely on the sidewalk can drivers and cyclists proceed. A school crossing is any pedestrian crossing where a school crossing guard is present and displaying a school crossing stop sign.

The penalty for disobeying a crossing guard in any way, including proceeding into the intersection before everyone including the crossing guard is completely off the road, is $730.00 (in a community safety zone) and 4 demerit points.

“Be patient, be aware, and make the children’s and crossing guard’s safety the priority”, demands Sgt. Neumann. “The risk of someone getting hurt or worse, is never worth driving aggressively or impatiently just to save a few seconds or a minute”.

