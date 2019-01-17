Total opposition to Bill 66

January 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Our Readers Write

Dear Sylvia,

In response to a recent article published in Dufferin-area media, I feel I have to contact you with my objections to the proposed Bill 66. During the election process, Doug Ford said he would not touch the Greenbelt. Once again we are witnessing his deception of the people of Ontario.

There is no need to open the opportunity for development of the Greenbelt. Studies show that there is plenty of land available for growth and development without encroaching on the Greenbelt. Government data show that towns and cities in southern Ontario have available land that already has the infrastructure available for development – roads, sewers etc. Why would your government even consider allowing development on this farmland when there are so many alternatives? The Greenbelt farmland employs thousands of people and generates economic activity. We must protect our farmland and our water as the highest priority.

Bill 66 enables the Greenbelt rules to be overridden without public notice and without the normal right to appeal. This is so wrong and leaves the province extremely vulnerable to abuse of the important protections that have been put in place over decades for good reasons. Once the Greenbelt is gone, it’s gone forever. Please do whatever you can to encourage your government to think about the future of our population – our need for food and water and green spaces – not more industry and housing when these things can be accommodated elsewhere.

Trish Keachie

Dufferin resident

Regional government not welcome

East Garafraxa Township and, to a large extent, Dufferin County operate just fine as they are, with the two tiers of government manned (personed?) by a single set of councillors. We enjoy our direct democracy and can fix any political problems every four years. Please don’t change it.

Dufferin County government works because both town and country are represented and governed by appropriate legislation. By-laws appropriate for a town are often not suitable for agricultural areas.

Dufferin County therefore needs both kinds of municipal governance – urban and rural – and county council consists of the same councillors working to make the county fair for all. I hope the urban-rural divide is recognized.

Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa resident

Readers Comments (0)