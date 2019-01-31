Provincial grant to help fund new generator at HHCC

Written By MIKE BAKER

The provincial government has dedicated almost $700,000 to Headwaters Health Care Centre to help cover the cost of a new emergency generator.

In a release distributed to media late last week, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones confirmed that the local hospital would receive $692,181 in funding through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF). That money will go towards the purchase of a “much-needed” second generator, which hospital President and CAO Stacey Daub says will help to ensure the facility remains operational in times of emergency.

“Our community has great pride in Headwaters Health Care Centre and citizens have told us they want us to continue to strengthen their community hospital. This generous investment by our government, to support an emergency generator, will enable us to ensure that we safeguard the availability of service to our community during an emergency,” Ms. Daub said.

It is unclear, at present, whether the provincial money will cover the full cost of the generator, with Ms. Daub noting staff was in the early stages of planning the big-ticket purchase.

“The purchase and installation should happen in the coming months and we will know more about the full costs then,” Ms. Daub commented.

MPP Jones noted the Ontario government is planning to invest $175 million in repairs and upgrades at 128 hospitals in 2019 through the HIRF. In announcing the grant, Ms. Jones noted she was pleased to see provincial money coming to Dufferin-Caledon.

“The health and safety of patients and families is a priority for our government,” said MPP Jones. “That is why we must make the necessary investments in our hospitals now, to ensure we have the facilities needed to continue to provide excellent quality care to patients.”

She added, “This funding will help ensure that Headwaters Health Care Centre is able to make the necessary improvements so patients and families continue to have access to reliable, quality care they expect and deserve.”

Under the initiative, provincial funding will allow hospitals to address urgent issues, including upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, heating and air conditioning systems, fire alarms and back-up generators. Speaking to the Free Press, Ms. Daub noted this particular project has been in the pipeline at HHCC for a number of years.

“When Headwaters Health Care Centre was built over 20 years ago, there was only one generator included in the design. It is recommended that we have a second generator to provide more power over a longer period of time,” Ms. Daub said. “This configuration is recommended by our facilities engineers and supported by the Ministry with this allocation of HIRF monies.”

