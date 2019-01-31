Alliston moves into second in Jr. C loop

January 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With just over a week left in the regular season schedule, the Carruthers division of the Provincial Junior Hockey league is seeing close battle in the final standings.

The line-up took a big change over the weekend when the Alliston Hornets moved into second place dropping the Caledon Golden Hawks into third.

The Hornets picked up two points with a win over the Huntsville Otters on Friday (Jan. 18) night then delivered a win over the Golden Hawks on Caledon home ice on Sunday.

The Hornets have been in third place for most of the season.

The Stayner Siskins will be this year’s League champions after finishing in first place. They currently have 62 points with four games remaining. The Siskins have a 29-8-2 record including two overtime losses and will be the team to beat this year.

Alliston is eight points behind with 54.

The Golden Hawks dropped to third with 51 points and a 24-13-2 record and are very strong this season.

In fourth place, the Orillia Terriers have 37 points. The Terriers started the season very strong but ran into trouble in November and were never able to fully recover.

The Midland Flyers are in the number five spot with with 35 points. The Penetang Kings also have 35 points and slot into sixth place in the standings.

Huntsville is in the number seven spot with 27 points and a 12-24-1 record.

The Schomberg Cougars are in the basement with 26 points but are still capable of putting out a good effort.

The semi-final round this year were almost certainly include Stayner, Alliston, and Caledon. Orillia, Penetang and Midland could be spoiler teams this season so the entire playoff run should provide a lot of excitement for Junior C fans.

Readers Comments (0)