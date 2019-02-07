Wolves Midget LL1 enter playoffs

February 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

After a successful regular season that saw the Shelburne Wolves Midget LL1 finish in fourth among a line-up of 16 teams, the Wolves have enter the ‘A’ pool playoffs.

Going into the playoffs the Shelburne team had an impressive 13-5-2 record.

The playoffs are styled in round-robin format so the Wolves will meet every team in the opening round of competition.

“I’m very proud of the team,” said coach Mike DeLaat. “I think we gelled as a team. They learned how to play the system, they learned how to play a line – at this age they get set lines. They learn how to work with their partners and you try to find a combination of players that works. We tried moving players around last night at practice because we have a few players going on vacation.”

The team has worked well together through the season and continue to improve.

“Speed” DeLaat said was the team’s biggest improvement. “We got lot faster at moving the puck down the ice – getting it out of our end and getting it down the ice to their end. They’re very good at back-checking and we probably have the best penalty kill the world because we get a lot of penalties,” Delatt mused. “We’re very prone to penalties – we’re getting good at fighting them off.”

Entering the playoffs the team met up with the Oro Thunder in the first game.

“It’s a six game round robin. They split the 16 teams into two groups of eight – an ‘A’ pool and ‘B’ pool with the top eight and the bottom eight. After that it comes down to the top four teams with the top team meeting number four and number two meeting three. This is the first time we’ve met this team. The league is divided east and west.”

DeLaat said he thinks the team has what it take to make a big impression in the playoffs.

“The Flesherton team was undefeated until their second last game – and we beat them. Now my team knows they can do it.”

The Wolves won their opening playoff game against Oro leaving the ice with a 3-2 win to start the playoffs with a positive spin.

The Wolves Midgets will be back on home ice at the CDRC on Friday, February 7, to take on the Flesherton Golden Hawks.

Game time is 8:05 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)